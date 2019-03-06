CM launches campaign for party manifesto

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for neglecting Odisha in all spheres and announced that the BJD will continue its fight for the rights of the people of the State.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders at the BJD headquarters here to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the Chief Minister said, “Be it granting special category state status to Odisha, Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, revision of mining royalty rate or development of KBK region, Centre has always neglected Odisha,” he said.

Stating that the blessings of people of Odisha is with the BJD, Naveen said the party will continue its fight against Central apathy and neglect. Earlier on the day, Naveen launched the ‘Ghare Ghare Shankha’ campaign from Pradhan Sahi of Kantilo under Jatni block of Khurda district, coinciding with Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary.

Launching the campaign, Naveen asked everybody to sport the symbol on their houses and come forward with opinions, which the party will include in its manifesto. With Assembly and Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the ruling BJD has decided to reach out to people of the State and seek their opinion for the party’s election manifesto.

The “Ghare Ghare Sankha, Matamata Dianti Apana, Palana Karanti Naveen (Conch in every house, you give opinion, Naveen executes them)” campaign will reach 86 lakh families in the State and after seeking their opinion, BJD’s poll manifesto will be prepared.

Assistance scheme for artisans

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the Mukhya Mantri Karigar Sahayata Yojana, for artisans to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik. As per the new scheme, senior artisans with annual income of less than `1 lakh will get assistance of `800 per month. Similarly, artisans above 80 years will get monthly assistance of `1,000. The beneficiary should have worked for more than 10 years as artisans to get the assistance. A selection committee headed by the Collector will be set up at the district level. Financial assistance will be handed over by the block development officers after the selection of beneficiaries.