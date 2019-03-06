Home States Odisha

Dalit cook launches hunger strike to fight casteism

Despite efforts to get rid of evils of casteism, the scourge continues unabated in the State.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Despite efforts to get rid of evils of casteism, the scourge continues unabated in the State. One such incident has been reported from an anganwadi centre at Debendranarayanpur village in Rajnagar block where a Dalit woman cook and a worker launched an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday in front of the Child Development Project Office (CDPO) demanding stern action against some persons belonging to upper caste for forcibly locking the facility.

Sanjukta Biswas, the Dalit cook of the anganwadi centre, faced protest from parents who informed anganwadi worker Anjalirani Mandal in November last year that their kids would not consume meals prepared by her. They also sought a replacement for her and reportedly locked the anganwadi centre on November 2.

Anjalirani said the parents prevented her from unlocking the centre. “I had informed the matter to the CDPO of Rajnagar block in November and he had assured me that the centre will be made functional soon and necessary action initiated against those who locked it,” she said.

Sanjukta said she was posted at the centre in October last year as a helper-cum-cook. “But in November, some villagers belonging to upper caste warned me not to cook food for their kids. But I refused to obey their order following which they locked the centre,” she said.

Pramila Sethi, a villager, said it is illegal to lock the anganwadi centre against the Government’s decision to appoint a Dalit woman as a cook.Dalit leader Nagen Jena said the district administration has failed to initiate action against those who illegally locked the anganwadi centre. “The officials should take  action against the persons who objected to the appointment of a Dalit woman as a cook in an anganwadi centre. The Supreme Court, in an interim order dated April 20, 2004, had stated that cooks belonging to SC and ST communities should be given priority in preparing midday meals in schools,” he said.

Rajnagar CDPO Puspalata Das said she had urged the locals to let the centre function but in vain. She said the district administration was later apprised of the matter. Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said, “I have directed the tehsildar of Rajnagar to submit a detailed report in this regard. After getting the report, the  district administration will take action against those who illegally locked the anganwadi centre.”

