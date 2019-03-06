Dist status demand may divide Cong

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

ROURKELA: THE demand for district status to Rourkela and Bonai is emerging a huge botheration for Congress as its support to the cause has opened up fronts within the party and its prospective ally CPM.

In haste to grab public sentiment on the issue, State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik had voiced support for making Rourkela a district. But the move has faced stiff opposition from Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey while the CPM which holds the Bonai Assembly seat has favoured separate district status for the Bonai sub-division.

The tribal leader and three time legislator Tirkey, who joined Congress last year, has issued a warning to the party against any move for bifurcation of Sundargarh district even as the CPM has stepped up movement over Bonai district demand.

The demand for Rourkela district has been gaining steam with various sections including Rourkela Bar Association launching agitations on the issue. Former BJP MLA Dilip Ray also added fuel by pledging his support.

Eyeing the General Elections, the otherwise weak District Congress Committee also saw it as a golden opportunity and grabbed the issue with both hands only to put its foot in the mouth later. The BJD and BJP, however, have all the while maintained strategic silence on the contentious issue.

Tirkey is projected as the Congress candidate to take on Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. But he has termed the separate district demand as a conspiracy to de-schedule Sundargarh which is a Scheduled District under the Fifth Schedule of Constitution.He had gone to the extent of openly countering PCC chief Patnaik in the conference where the latter expressed support to Rourkela district.

Stating that at no cost bifurcation of Sundargarh would be allowed, Tirkey had said that for him his constituency comes first and party later.Similarly, agitation for district demand for Bonai sub-division has gathered momentum with support of all political parties and the CPM led by Bonai MLA Laxman Munda is an active player.

The CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has already stated it would support Congress in Sundargarh Lok sabha seat and contest Bonai with Congress support.Amid Tirkey’s opposition the stand CPM takes in the event of its’ poll pact with Congress remains to be seen.