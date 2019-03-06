Home States Odisha

Fresh BJD face likely from Korei

Speculations of change in candidate from the Korei Assembly segment by BJD in the ensuing elections has spawned a flurry of aspirants for the seat.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Amulya Pati
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Speculations of change in candidate from the Korei Assembly segment by BJD in the ensuing elections has spawned a flurry of aspirants for the seat.

There is a strong murmur among ruling party circles that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik may go for a new face in place of sitting MLA Akash Das Nayak to check a perceptible anti-incumbency factor and also increasing opposition to his candidature in the local party organisation. The possibility has also gained currency with a number of contenders intensifying their activities in the area in their bid to stake claim to the ticket.

While the name of former Minister and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das being shifted to the seat, which was a stronghold of his father Ashok Das, is making rounds, various other aspirants are also in the race.
They include Zilla Parishad president Naresh Chandra Mohanty and district BYJD president Pratap Mohanty.

However, the name of serving bureaucrat joint secretary in State Finance department Piyush Kanta Pani has added a twist to the race. An MTech from IIT, Roorkee, Pani was a member of the senate there and had also worked as the general secretary of Odisha Financial Service Association twice. Pani hails from Korei area and has been associated with various philanthropic organisations and social work there.

While the BJP has almost finalised Biswajit Nayak as its candidate for the seat, Congress is still undecided on its choice amid reports of the grand old party fielding a new face in the upcoming polls as its nominee, who fought the 2014 Assembly elections, left the party and joined BJP last year. Nayak had contested the 2014 polls as a Congress candidate from Korei.The Congress aspirants include former MP Rama Chandra Khuntia, Hari Sahu, Rasananda Mohanty and Bandita Parida.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp