Fresh BJD face likely from Korei

Amulya Pati By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Speculations of change in candidate from the Korei Assembly segment by BJD in the ensuing elections has spawned a flurry of aspirants for the seat.

There is a strong murmur among ruling party circles that BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik may go for a new face in place of sitting MLA Akash Das Nayak to check a perceptible anti-incumbency factor and also increasing opposition to his candidature in the local party organisation. The possibility has also gained currency with a number of contenders intensifying their activities in the area in their bid to stake claim to the ticket.

While the name of former Minister and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das being shifted to the seat, which was a stronghold of his father Ashok Das, is making rounds, various other aspirants are also in the race.

They include Zilla Parishad president Naresh Chandra Mohanty and district BYJD president Pratap Mohanty.

However, the name of serving bureaucrat joint secretary in State Finance department Piyush Kanta Pani has added a twist to the race. An MTech from IIT, Roorkee, Pani was a member of the senate there and had also worked as the general secretary of Odisha Financial Service Association twice. Pani hails from Korei area and has been associated with various philanthropic organisations and social work there.

While the BJP has almost finalised Biswajit Nayak as its candidate for the seat, Congress is still undecided on its choice amid reports of the grand old party fielding a new face in the upcoming polls as its nominee, who fought the 2014 Assembly elections, left the party and joined BJP last year. Nayak had contested the 2014 polls as a Congress candidate from Korei.The Congress aspirants include former MP Rama Chandra Khuntia, Hari Sahu, Rasananda Mohanty and Bandita Parida.