Home States Odisha

Haldia refinery project gets HLCA nod

The investment intent was received at Make in Odisha conclave held in November, last year and the Bengal-based company submitted the proposal on March 1, 2019.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The investment scene in Odisha received a major boost on Tuesday with the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approving a proposal for integrated refinery with aromatics complex. Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, which submitted the proposal, will produce paraxylene and purified terepthalic acid (PTA). The project, with an investment of `28,700 crore, will be located in Balasore district.

The investment intent was received at Make in Odisha conclave held in November, last year and the Bengal-based company submitted the proposal on March 1, 2019. The land requirement for the project, 2000 acres, will be recommended for allotment after assessment by Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL).

Land for the project has been identified in the vicinity of upcoming Subarnarekha port project, for which the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone and is being built by Tata Steel in association with the State Government. The port is expected to be built at an investment of `5,000 crore and will create employment opportunities for 12,000 people.

The first phase of Haldia Petrochemicals project approved on Tuesday is expected to be operationalised within five years of allotment of land.Paraxylene and purified terepthalic acid, one of the products of the refinery project, can be used to set up downstream units in polyester fibres and polyethyl terepthalate (PET), which are used by several medium and small scale enterprises to make garments and food packaging applications. Official sources said since the total polyester chain - from spinning to garment stage - is a labour intensive process, it is estimated that direct and indirect employment generation potential of the project will about one lakh people.

The HLCA also approved the proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up a polyester products manufacturing unit of 300 kilo tonnes per annum at the textiles park coming up at Bhadrak district with an investment of `1970.52 crore. The project will create employment opportunities for 209 people and is expected to be implemented within four years of land allotment.

The HLCA also approved two proposals of Rungta Mines Limited. The first proposal was for expansion of its 5x100 tonne per day sponge iron plant to 0.53 million tonne per annum integrated steel plant at Karakolha in Keonjhar district. The expansion entails investment of `1,677.98 crore and will create employment opportunities for 1,100 people.

The second proposal by the company was for setting up an integrated steel plant of 0.53 million tonne per annum capacity at Karakhendra in Keonjhar district with an investment of 1848.69 crore. The employment potential of the project will be around 943.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp