Ice cream case: State sought to dismiss VS’ plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the evidence collected by the Special Investigation Team had proved that the allegations of sabotaging the ice-cream parlour sex scandal case were baseless. The state also said there was no material to proceed further against the accused persons, including former minister P K Kunhalikutty.

The statement was filed in response to a petition by the leader and the chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission V S Achuthanandan seeking to quash the order of the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate accepting the report of the police closing the investigation into the icecream parlour sex scandal sabotage case. According to the government, the evidence did not substantiate the allegations in the writ petitions and hence the closure report was filed.

The change of government had nothing to do with the investigation which was carried out under the close monitoring of the High Court from time to time without giving any room for any extraneous influence, the submission stated.

The submission further stated the evidence collected showed that K A Rauf and one Sherif used to make payments to the victims, but there no evidence suggesting that it was Kunhalikutty’s money that was used. It was to be noted that Kunhalikutty and Rauf were at loggerheads with each other and the latter had an axe to grind against the former minister.

There were no compelling circumstances to compromise the autonomy and impartiality of the investigation from any external agencies on the SIT.