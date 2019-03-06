Home States Odisha

Ice cream case: State sought to dismiss VS’ plea

There were no compelling circumstances to compromise the autonomy and impartiality of the investigation from any external agencies on the SIT.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that the evidence collected by the Special Investigation Team had proved that the allegations of sabotaging the ice-cream parlour sex scandal case were baseless. The state also said there was no material to proceed further against the accused persons, including former minister P K Kunhalikutty.

The statement was filed in response to a petition by the leader and the chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission V S Achuthanandan seeking to quash the order of the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate accepting the report of the police closing the investigation into the icecream parlour sex scandal sabotage case. According to the government, the evidence did not substantiate the allegations in the writ petitions and hence the closure report was filed.

The change of government had nothing to do with the investigation which was carried out under the close monitoring of the High Court from time to time without giving any room for any extraneous influence, the submission stated.

The submission further stated the evidence collected showed that K A Rauf and one Sherif used to make payments to the victims, but there no evidence suggesting that it was Kunhalikutty’s money that was used. It was to be noted that Kunhalikutty and Rauf were at loggerheads with each other and the latter had an axe to grind against the former minister.

There were no compelling circumstances to compromise the autonomy and impartiality of the investigation from any external agencies on the SIT.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp