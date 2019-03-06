Home States Odisha

Maiden boat ambulance launched

The Health department has given the work order to Mumbai-based Mahindra Dockyard to build the specially designed boat ambulances.

The newly-launched boat ambulance at Batighar in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As part of Odisha Government’s efforts to ensure accessibility of health care to people residing in remote areas cut-off by rivers, the Health department unveiled the first ever boat ambulance service in Kendrapara district at Batighar on Tuesday.

Flagging off the boat ambulance at Batighar, a heritage tourist spot, local MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said thousands of patients and pregnant women residing in riverside villages of Mahakalpada, Rajnagar and other  blocks of the district besides locals of Bhitarkanika National Park will benefit from the service.
Nayak thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for sanctioning a boat ambulance for the region.

A large number of riverside villagers depend on passenger boats which are not available in the night. The boat ambulance service will help them during medical emergencies, said Chief District Medical Officer Dr BR Pati.  

The State Government has planned to introduce six boat ambulances in riverside areas across the State this year. The ambulance service will be available round-the-clock and equipped with necessary medical equipment. The Health department has given the work order to Mumbai-based Mahindra Dockyard to build the specially designed boat ambulances.

The Government has planned to launch the other five boat ambulances in as many months in various parts of the State.

boat ambulance

