Home States Odisha

Mystery shrouds girl inmate death

A girl inmate of a Government residential school in Rashgobindpur block was found dead under mysterious circumstances late on Monday.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A girl inmate of a Government residential school in Rashgobindpur block was found dead under mysterious circumstances late on Monday.The victim, a student of Class VIII of Manda Girls’ High School, was identified as Babita Patra, aged 14 of Jaldiha village under Bangiriposi police limits. Sources said the inmate had complained of stomach pain and vomiting on Monday afternoon. Her classmates found her in an unconscious state and immediately informed the matron.The hostel warden, along with other staff, then took her to Rashgobindpur hospital from where she was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where she succumbed.  

On being informed, personnel of Rashgobindpur police rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital and started a probe into the incident.Angered over the incident, parents of the students, along with some locals, staged a dharna in front of the school and demanded compensation of `5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. They also demanded immediate transfer of the headmaster.

The guardians alleged that the school authorities have been negligent in performing their duties.They said the authorities were apathetic towards the plight of the hostel inmates. Police personnel have been deployed on the school premises to maintain law and order.Though the exact reason behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, IIC Renubala Sahu said police have launched a probe into the incident.
“The exact reason behind the girl’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received,” she said.

Sahu said  matron Gurubari Baskey and headmaster Prahallad Majhi have been detained for interrogation.
Meanwhile, JMM district president Fagu Hansdah demanded a probe into the incident and stern action against the headmaster. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp