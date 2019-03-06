Mystery shrouds girl inmate death

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A girl inmate of a Government residential school in Rashgobindpur block was found dead under mysterious circumstances late on Monday.The victim, a student of Class VIII of Manda Girls’ High School, was identified as Babita Patra, aged 14 of Jaldiha village under Bangiriposi police limits. Sources said the inmate had complained of stomach pain and vomiting on Monday afternoon. Her classmates found her in an unconscious state and immediately informed the matron.The hostel warden, along with other staff, then took her to Rashgobindpur hospital from where she was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where she succumbed.

On being informed, personnel of Rashgobindpur police rushed to PRM Medical College and Hospital and started a probe into the incident.Angered over the incident, parents of the students, along with some locals, staged a dharna in front of the school and demanded compensation of `5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. They also demanded immediate transfer of the headmaster.

The guardians alleged that the school authorities have been negligent in performing their duties.They said the authorities were apathetic towards the plight of the hostel inmates. Police personnel have been deployed on the school premises to maintain law and order.Though the exact reason behind the death of the girl is yet to be ascertained, IIC Renubala Sahu said police have launched a probe into the incident.

“The exact reason behind the girl’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received,” she said.

Sahu said matron Gurubari Baskey and headmaster Prahallad Majhi have been detained for interrogation.

Meanwhile, JMM district president Fagu Hansdah demanded a probe into the incident and stern action against the headmaster.