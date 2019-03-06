Home States Odisha

Nalco woos global investors to aluminium park at Angul

Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand on Tuesday invited global investors, high-end technology providers and equipment manufacturers to its aluminium park at Angul.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nalco CMD Tapan Kumar Chand on Tuesday invited global investors, high-end technology providers and equipment manufacturers to its aluminium park at Angul.Speaking at a conference of Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC 2019) being held at Toronto, Chand highlighted the world class facilities offered by Angul Aluminium Park (AAI).

A joint venture of Nalco and Idco, AAI is spread across 223 acres and is dedicated for downstream and ancillary industries in the aluminium sector. The facility has strategic advantages to set up downstream units, he said.

The Nalco CMD also spoke on overseas acquisition, exploration and processing of strategic minerals through Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, a joint venture promoted by Nalco, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited.  

Hinting that the Nalco’s Lithium Ion battery plant is likely to come up in Odisha, Chand said with electric vehicles coming up in big way in near future, Lithium Ion batteries has a huge business potential. If set up, Odisha would be hugely benefited to be amongst few destinations having lithium Ion plants, he added.
Representatives from 135 countries, including India, are participating.

