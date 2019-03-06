PR Divas boycotted

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sarpanches and Panchayat Samiti members of Erasama block on Tuesday boycotted the Panchyatiraj Divas and sat on an indefinite hunger in front of block office protesting implementation of different development projects without their knowledge.The agitators alleged that block officials are hand in glove with the local ruling party leaders to malign the image of local elected representatives. All projects, including the ones executed by the sarpanch and panchayat samiti members, have been implemented without their knowledge, they said.
