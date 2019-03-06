Home States Odisha

Pradhan targets State for no support to pension plan

Earlier, there was no provision of social security coverage for people working in the unorganised sector.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday targeted the State Government for its alleged non-cooperation to Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojanam (PMSYM), the mega pension scheme for workers of the unorganised sectors.

Addressing a public meeting here at the launch of PMSMY and several welfare projects undertaken by Indian Oil Corporation under its CSR initiatives in Puri, Cuttack and Khurda districts, Pradhan said the State Government is not showing interest in the Central scheme which will benefit about two crore people working in unorganised sectors in the State.

“Construction workers, vendors and daily wage earners will be mostly benefited from  PMSMY. Unfortunately, the State Government is not cooperating in implementation. Workers can register at common service centres (CSCs) but the State Government is dissuading eligible beneficiaries from registering their names,” Pradhan said.

Earlier, there was no provision of social security coverage for people working in the unorganised sector. The workers of the unorganised sector between 18 and 40 years will now be eligible for PM Shramyogi Mandhan Yojana.

“Odisha will be the largest beneficiary of PMSMY. Out of the 2.5 crore workforce in Odisha nearly two crore people work in unorganised sector. So far, 30,000 people have been enrolled under the scheme and 24,000 PMSMY cards have been prepared in the State,” he said.

The NDA government has taken all possible steps to bring everyone under formal economy. Over 30 lakh people in Odisha still don’t have pucca houses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned to provide houses, clean fuel, electricity, toilet, health care coverage, income support under PM-KISAN and employment opportunities to all, Pradhan said, adding the target set by the Centre to implement these schemes could not be achieved by the State Government.

Showering praises on the Prime Minister for implementation of PMSYM, one of the largest social security programme under which a beneficiary will receive `3,000 per month from the age of 60, Pradhan urged the State Government to facilitate implementation of welfare schemes pro-actively for the welfare of the people.

Commenting on the recent administrative reshuffle, he said posting of a few chosen officers in key posts was done to collect money for the ruling party for the upcoming elections. “People of Odisha are not fools, they will give a befitting reply to the State Government,” Pradhan said.

