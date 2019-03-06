Teachers assure smooth conduct of Plus 2 exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The school and college teachers, who have resumed their strike over their demands, said on Tuesday they will cooperate with the State Government for the smooth conduct of Plus Two examinations scheduled to commence from March 7.

The block grant teachers under the aegis of Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum resumed their stir last month over their demands, including regularisation of job and implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

“Though we are on strike, we will extend full cooperation to the Council of Higher Secondary Education for smooth conduct of the examinations,” said convenor of the forum Golak Nayak.

Nayak, however, said they will intensify their stir if the State Government doesn’t take measures to fulfill their demand within this month.

Meanwhile, the CHSE officials said to prevent malpractice and question paper leak, CCTV cameras have been installed in examination centres while extra squads will be deployed in examination centres not having CCTV cameras.