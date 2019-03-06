Two held, prime accused still at large

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to nab hooligans who had vandalised Saheed Nagar police station and attacked the Inspector and other officers, police on Tuesday arrested two youths involved in the incident.

The accused have been identified as Amit Jena and Sibananda Nath. However, the main accused Prakash Tripathy, stated to be a BJD leader, continued to evade arrest.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) AK Rout, who was injured in the attack, had lodged a complaint against at least 25 persons, including Tripathy, for the attack and ransacking the police station. The incident had triggered huge outrage and drew criticism from Opposition political parties like Congress and BJP.

It all started over a brawl between two groups after three persons on a motorcycle were hit by a car on late Sunday evening. The three chased the four-wheeler and intercepted its driver at VSS Nagar. There was a heated exchange between the two groups when the Tripathy reached the spot.

Police have registered three cases, including one basing on the complaint of ASI Rout. The other two cases were registered basing on complaints of Sangram Mallick, who was on the motorcycle with his two associates, and Tripathy. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to trace the other miscreants involved in ransacking the police station.