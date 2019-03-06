When teachers turned question paper thieves in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Headmaster of a Government school plotted with two centre supervisors and stole optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheets of Mathematics paper from an HSC examination centre in Malkangiri district in a bid to implicate his counterpart who did not allow malpractice.

Even as the HSC examination is marked by viral question papers, the role of teachers in allowing malpractice has come as a shocker. In the Malkangiri case, the police arrested the three - headmaster of Nabin Chandra High School Jalandhar Behera, deputy centre superintendent Satrughnan Swain and nodal observer Sandip Kumar Sahu. They have been booked under section 120(B), 379 and 34 of IPC and section 9 of Odisha Conduct of Examinations Act-1988.

Since Bidyut Kumar Patra, headmaster of Podia Government high school, a centre for the ongoing matriculation examination turned down Behera’s proposition for allowing malpractice, the latter was nursing a grudge against the former.

According to ASP Udhav Nayak, the three hatched a criminal conspiracy and took away the Mathematics OMR answer sheets from Patra’s office during the second shift of the examination on Saturday. After Sahu, a friend of Behera was appointed as nodal observer of Podia centre, the plan to settle scores with Patra was put in motion. It was Sahu who allowed Behera to enter the examination centre and Patra’s room where the question paper and answer scripts were kept.

Deputy Superintendent Swain helped them in materialising the conspiracy with a hope that he would become headmaster of the school once Patra loses his job over the issue. Swain had intentionally stored the OMR sheets without lock and key.

After the theft, Patra, Swain and school peon Ispriya Sathy were suspended. Today, the District Education Officer also suspended Behera and another teacher Pravakar Padhi who had unauthorisedly entered into the examination centre on the day.

As many as 108 students from four different schools appeared for Mathematics test at the SC/ST department-run Podia Government High School on Saturday. After the examinations started at 10 am, students were first given the OMR sheets by invigilators. The sheets were collected from students at 11 am and were kept in the drawer of the office room from where they were stolen.