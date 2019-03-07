2 more held for vandalising police station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested two Utkal University students for their involvement in ransacking Saheed Nagar police station and attacking police personnel.While accused Bani Kalyani Mohanty of Govindapur in Bhadrak is doing PhD in the university, Ashok Mallick of Pipili is pursuing Master in Arts (MA). At least nine cases were registered against Mohanty at Malgodown police station in Cuttack in separate incidents. The accused was earlier studying in Ravenshaw University and involved in students politics. The duo was produced before a court on Wednesday, Saheed Nagar police said.

However, prime accused Prakash Tripathy, a BJD leader, is still at large and the cops are clueless about his whereabouts. It all started over abrawl between two groups after three persons on a motorcycle were hit by a car on late Sunday evening. The three chased the four-wheeler and intercepted its driver at VSS Nagar. There was a heated exchange between the driver and the three when the Tripathy reached the spot. Later, a fight broke out among them.

PCR van later reached the spot and sent the three injured persons to a hospital. However, Tripathy and his associates then waylaid the three when they were returning from the hospital and thrashed them in front of the police station. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) AK Rout had also sustained injuries in the attack. Police had registered three cases in this regard.