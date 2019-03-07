Am at the right place now: Baijayant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after joining the BJP, senior leader and former MP Baijayant Panda was given a rousing reception on his arrival here on Wednesday. Taken to BJP state headquarters from the airport in a motorcycle rally, Panda was greeted by leaders of the saffron party at a function organised for the occasion.In response to the welcome, Panda said, “As far as my principles and policies are concerned,I am at the right place now.”

“I have always praised Modiji’s policies on ground even when I was not in BJP. BJD was formed 22 years ago as an ally of the BJP and I was given the responsibility right from the beginning. But sadly, with the growing corruption and violence, and the rising atrocities against women and girl children, it’s unfortunate the party has deviated from the initial policies,” he said.

Targeting the BJD on several issues, Panda said the regional party that was formed after the name of Biju Babu now doesn’t even remember the ideologies of the legendary leader.“Wherever I go, I get to learn that people want change and their voice echoes in my mind. And yes, this BJD will be eliminated,” he added.

Asserting that his decision to work under Modi’s leadership is what people on ground wanted him to do, he said, “I want to see a better India and a better Odisha and will serve my people to the best of my ability.”While welcoming Panda to the party, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Police personnel are being attacked by the ruling-BJD members and these hooligans are enjoying the patronage of ‘third floor’.”