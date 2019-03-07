ASHA imposter steals newborn

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A newborn girl was stolen by a woman from Sub Divisional Hospital in Patnagarh on Wednesday. Jayanti Tandi, wife of Rudramani Tandi of Sanetenpali village, had delivered the child four days back. On Wednesday morning, a woman dressed up as an ASHA worker visited the ward and inquired about the child’s health to Jayanti’s mother while she was asleep.

The woman then took the child on the pretext of checking her health and ran away from the hospital. She left the campus along with a person who was waiting outside on a motorcycle.When locals came to know about the incident, they blocked the Balangir-Patnagarh main road and demanded arrest of the woman. Police rushed to the spot to pacify the agitators.

However, a scuffle ensued between locals and the police personnel in which, Rudramani was injured. He later lodged a police complaint.SDPO Suresh Nayak said efforst are on to trace the woman and the child.