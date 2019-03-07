Home States Odisha

BJP’s Sankalp Yatra targets win

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution to take out Vijay Sankalp Yatra in all the 147 Assembly constituencies of the State with a resolve to re-elect the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre and defeat the BJD Government in the State. “The party will organise 5,000 meetings within a week from March 10 to 17 in as many places across the State and hold rallies and public meetings in all the Assembly constituencies as part of its intensified campaign to ensure a ‘double engine’ government, both in the State and at the Centre,” said Prithivraj Harichandan, party general secretary. The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by State BJP president Basanta Panda and attended by two Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Harichandan said the objective of organising the Vijay Sankalp Yatra is to reach out to the people and explain to them about the welfare measures taken by Modi Government during the last five years. The party will highlight the achievements of the Centre on rural housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), supply of LPG under Ujjawala, rural sanitation under Swachh Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Krushak Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana, rural electrification under Soubhagya scheme and other welfare schemes.

The party will give detailed accounts of financial assistance given by the NDA Government to the State in the last five years as compared to the assistance given by UPA government in 10 years. Apart from highlighting the failure of the State Government in the last 19 years, BJP will enlighten the people how the BJD Government was appropriating the Central schemes and when it was exposed the State has adopted a non-cooperation attitude by refusing to implement some of the welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, he said.

Later addressing media persons, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the ruling BJD accusing the party of failing miserably in fulfilling its promises made in its 2014 manifesto. Accusing the Chief Minister of misleading people, Pradhan sought to know from where the State Government got money to build houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana when it had not made any provision in the last three State budgets for housing. Responding to Dharmendra Pradhan’s comments on poll manifesto, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra dubbed the Union Minister as a habitual liar. “Pradhan doesn’t have the courage to talk about BJP’s manifesto, as he is yet to respond to some of the questions of BJD.”

