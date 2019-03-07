Home States Odisha

Celebrate Women’s Day: Maoist appeal in Bastar 

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar has asked locals to observe the International Women’s Day on March 8. 

Published: 07th March 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:45 AM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR : The outlawed CPI (Maoist) in south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar has asked locals to observe the International Women’s Day on March 8. Maoists nailed posters and thrown pamphlets in the strife-torn areas of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur asking locals to celebrate. 

“Fight against fascist forces”, the Maoist poster reads in support of the women whose rights were allegedly violated. Guerrilla warfare experts however, cited such appeals as attempts to garner the support of women and provoke them to join their movement.  

“Let’s not talk of Maoists. We have earlier seen the worst human rights violations of tribals and particularly the women in the interior south Bastar region. If, through such occasion, awareness is created on rights of women, what’s the harm?,” said Pravin Patel, national convenor, Forum for Fast Justice, a national-level organisation advocating for judicial reform and has a presence in 22 states.  However, the Chhattisgarh police called the Maoist call as propaganda.

