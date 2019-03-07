Home States Odisha

CM sanctions Rs 1 crore for Mission Shakti Bhawan

At least 15 platoons of police force were deployed at the venue.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

The Chief Minister handing over certificates to SHG members at Balangir I Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: AS he wrapped up his two-month-long tour to districts, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced sanction of `1 crore for setting up of a Mission Shakti Bhawan at Balangir.
Addressing the Mission Shakti Conclave here, he hailed Mission Shakti as a landmark initiative for empowering women through financial independence. The Mission Shakti Bhawan will further strengthen the movement in the district. 

“Under the programme, interest free loans up to `3 lakh will be provided to SHGs,” he said at the conclave which was attended by women SHG members from Balangir and Subarnapur.The Chief Minister, who spoke for just a minute, awarded `25 lakh to all block level SHGs and distributed `15,000 seed money to each newly-formed SHG in the district on the occasion.

Director of Mission Shakti Sujata Kartikeyan said the programme has empowered 70 lakh women and there has been a collection of `5,000 crore in Mission Shakti fund so far. Giving the example of an SHG of Balangir that is making a turnover of `2.9 crore annually and another SHG of Patnagarh that is earning `1.26 crore every year, Kartikeyan said women are not only financially independent now but are also taking care of education and health of their children.

At least 15 platoons of police force were deployed at the venue. Minister Prafulla Samal, MP Kalikesh Singhdeo and Odisha Women Cooperative Society Chairman Shreemayee Mishra were present.

