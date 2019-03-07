College students block road seeking varsity tag

Home States Odisha

  Students on Wednesday blocked the main road in front of Kendrapara Autonomous College demanding university status for the 60-year-old institution.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Students on Wednesday blocked the main road in front of Kendrapara Autonomous College demanding university status for the 60-year-old institution.The proposal to upgrade the college to a university was floated last year in a meeting which was attended by 10 former principals of the institution. “Last year, residents of Kendrapara and the college committee had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Education Minister and other officials concerned regarding the demand. However, the State Government is yet to accord university status to the college,” said Sipra Behera, a student.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has suggested to limit the strength to a maximum of 100 affiliated colleges per university for effective administration and monitoring their quality. Three years back, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team had granted the college ‘A’ grade after inspecting its infrastructure and other facilities, .

Former principal of the college Ramachandra Behera said research work can be taken up once the  college is upgraded to a university. Students from rural areas find it difficult to access university education in big cities. If the Government accords university tag to Kendrapara College, it would fulfil the aspirations of students coming from rural pockets to pursue higher studies,” Behera added.

On being informed about the road blockade, senior police officers and Kendrapara Sub-Collector rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating students. Due to the two-hour long road blockade, traffic was affected on Cuttack-Chandabali State Highway. Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the rural campus of Utkal University at Siha village under Barachana block of Jajpur district recently.

