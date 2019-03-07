Every slum family will get pucca house by 2022: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday distributed houses and land patta to around 9,000 slum dwellers under the Urban Housing Mission scheme. At an event here, he distributed 8,665 entitlement certificates, 104 final allotment letters and 130 provisional allotments letters to slum residents of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said every single family residing in slums would be provided ‘pucca’ house by 2022 as his Government will keep its promises in subsequent phases. “I am always with poor and will continue to work for protecting their interests. Happiness of poor people gives me maximum satisfaction,” he said and added that welfare of poor people has always been the top priority for his Government.

Naveen inaugurated the housing scheme for additional 10,000 slum dwellers in the Capital and announced a special package of `1,000 crore for drainage development.The State Government’s Jaga Mission for people residing in various slums in the State is first-of-its-kind in the country. The drainage project will certainly help the citizens provide respite during urban flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, he said.

Earlier, more than 2,000 allotment letters were distributed to over 10,000 slum residents in the city.

As a pioneer State, Odisha has taken up the housing scheme in urban areas as top priority by launching the Odisha Urban Housing Mission. Introduced in 2015, the policy for housing for all in urban areas envisages seven models for intervention which can operate independently or in combination with each other to meet the objective of housing for all.

The CM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several major projects worth around `1,300 crore under the Bhubaneswar Central and North Assembly constituencies.The projects include inauguration of a housing complex at Rangamatia and Nirman Shramik shelter house at Kharavel Nagar worth around `59 crore and foundation stone of 40 projects of BMC, BDA, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Capital Region Urban Transport, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Tourism Department besides seven projects of Public Works Department.