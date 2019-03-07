Govt nod to Jindal’s industrial hub proposal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move for creation of employment opportunities through growth of downstream industries, the State Government has given ‘go ahead’ to the private industrial estate of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) near Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in the State Secretariat here on Wednesday. The detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed private industrial estate was discussed and given approval.

Chairman and Managing Director of Idco Sanjay Singh said the industrial estate will be promoted by Jindal Stainless as a downstream cluster for manufacturing and supply of stainless steel products, including construction materials, architectural designs, pipes, industrial goods, life style consumables, and kitchen wares.

Meanwhile, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) has already been formed. Around 300 acre of land has been identified and Idco will allot land for the estate. It has been estimated that 2.54 million litre per day (MLD) of water will be required and it will be sourced from intake well of JSL in Bramhani river.Singh said the power requirement of the proposed industrial estate will be around 40.58 MW which will be met both from the captive power plant of JSL and Nesco grid.

The industrial estate envisages an investment of around `1,532 crore with employment potential of around 19,000 persons. As per preliminary estimates, around `168 crore will be invested for infrastructural development and creation of common facility centres. JSL will be the anchor investor.

“The estate will be developed in two phases. The Chief Secretary directed to complete the first phase within three years from the date of land allotment,” Singh said.Additional Chief Secretary MSME Laxmi Narayan Gupta, Principal Secretary of Industry Sanjeeb Chopra, Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Singh, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan and Additional Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Avaya Nayak were present.