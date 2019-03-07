Plus 2 exams: No CCTVs in 140 centres 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 3.69 lakh students will appear in the annual Plus Two examinations starting from Thursday. This is the first time that the Council for Higher Secondary Education will be conducting the examinations under CCTV surveillance to prevent question paper leak and malpractice. However, 140 of the total 1,091 centres have failed to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

The centres which have failed to install the CCTVs will be treated as sensitive ones and CHSE will appoint more observers besides special squads to check unfair practices during the exams, said BK Sahu, Controller of Examination. The question papers will be delivered to the examination centres at 9.30 am on the exam days under tight security while the examinees will have to be in the hall by 9.45 am, he added.

Amid reports of question papers being photographed and circulated on social media during matriculation examinations, the Council has banned mobile phones from the exam centres. Except examination superintendent, no other staff, invigilators or students will be allowed to carry mobile phone inside the examination centre, Sahu said.

The CHSE has also banned smart and digital watches, calculators and other electronic gadgets inside the examination centres to prevent malpractice. However, the examinees can wear ordinary wrist watches.

The council has advised students to use only black ball point pen for better image quality of scanned answer scripts.

Council Chairman Amarendra Patnaik said a control room with landline number 0674-2303803 and 0674-2300099 is functioning at the CHSE office to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. The control room will be open till March 30, the last day of the examination.

2 CCTV cameras stolen from Satapada Panchayat College

Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Plus Two examinations, two CCTV cameras have reportedly been stolen from Panchayat Junior College under Satapada Panchayat in Puri district on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the Principal of Panchayat Junior College of Education and Technology, Satapada, the college authorities had installed CCTVs in classrooms as per the direction of CHSE for the exams. On Wednesday morning when the authorities concerned reached school, they found two CCTV cameras missing from room no 1 and 5. Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter, while college authorities said they will install two new CCTV cameras in both the rooms.

Student strength

3.69L

Total examinees

2.35L in Arts

99,000 in Science

27,200 in Commerce

8,058 in Vocational

First paper

MIL Odia for regular & ex-regular Science and Commerce students

Arts students to appear the paper on March 8