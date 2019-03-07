Home States Odisha

Plus 2 exams: No CCTVs in 140 centres 

As many as 3.69 lakh students will appear in the annual Plus Two examinations starting from Thursday.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as 3.69 lakh students will appear in the annual Plus Two examinations starting from Thursday. This is the first time that the Council for Higher Secondary Education will be conducting the examinations under CCTV surveillance to prevent question paper leak and malpractice. However, 140 of the total 1,091 centres have failed to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

The centres which have failed to install the CCTVs will be treated as sensitive ones and CHSE will appoint more observers besides special squads to check unfair practices during the exams, said BK Sahu, Controller of Examination. The question papers will be delivered to the examination centres at 9.30 am on the exam days under tight security while the examinees will have to be in the hall by 9.45 am, he added.

Amid reports of question papers being photographed and circulated on social media during matriculation examinations, the Council has banned mobile phones from the exam centres. Except examination superintendent, no other staff, invigilators or students will be allowed to carry mobile phone inside the examination centre, Sahu said. 

The CHSE has also banned smart and digital watches, calculators and other electronic gadgets inside the examination centres to prevent malpractice. However, the examinees can wear ordinary wrist watches. 
The council has advised students to use only black ball point pen for better image quality of scanned answer scripts.

Council Chairman Amarendra Patnaik said a control room with landline number 0674-2303803 and 0674-2300099 is functioning at the CHSE office to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. The control room will be open till March 30, the last day of the examination.

2 CCTV cameras stolen from Satapada Panchayat College
Bhubaneswar: On the eve of Plus Two examinations, two CCTV cameras have reportedly been stolen from Panchayat Junior College under Satapada Panchayat in Puri district on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the Principal of Panchayat Junior College of Education and Technology, Satapada, the college authorities had installed CCTVs in classrooms as per the direction of CHSE for the exams. On Wednesday morning when the authorities concerned reached school, they found two CCTV cameras missing from room no 1 and 5. Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter, while college authorities said they will install two new CCTV cameras in both the rooms.

Student strength
3.69L 
Total examinees
2.35L in Arts 
99,000 in Science
27,200 in Commerce
8,058 in Vocational
First paper
MIL Odia for regular & ex-regular Science and Commerce students
Arts students to appear the paper on March 8

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp