Stop illegal constructions on beach: OCZMA to Collector  

PURI: Director of Odisha Coastal Zone Management Authority (OCZMA) K Murugesan has directed the district Collector and secretary of Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) to stop all ongoing constructions in the prohibited zone along the sea beach and initiate legal action against violators under Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The Director pointed out that the District Magistrate is empowered by the Central Government to take cognizance of the offence committed within his jurisdiction under Section 19 of Environment Protection Act.

President of Beach Protection Council Jagannath Bastia had filed a complaint with OCZMA regarding the blatant violation of coastal zone norms. The local development authority has done nothing to curb illegal constructions on the sea beach, particularly in Baliapanda, Sipasarubali, Balisahi, Nolia Sahi, Banki Muhan and at Chakratirtha areas, Bastia had alleged.