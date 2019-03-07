Tito aide hurt in cop encounter

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An associate of gangster Tito was injured in an encounter with police at Kajala Chowk on NH-5(A) here on Wednesday. He was identified as 46-year-old Bijaya Nayak of Dilarapur in Kendrapara town. Nayak is involved in several criminal cases including murder and extortion.

Nayak is the fourth associate of Tito to be nabbed by the cops in the last two months. He was arrested in 2009 for the murder of notorious gangster Mallik Suleman in Kendrapada. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Kajala Chowk.

The bike-borne criminal opened fire at the cops when they tried to apprehend him. In retaliation, police also fired at him resulting in the criminal suffering gunshot injuries on his left leg, said Panda. Around 70 cases are pending against Nayak in different police stations of Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and other areas of the State.