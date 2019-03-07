Home States Odisha

Traffic jam hits ambulance path

The situation can be observed in front of the Cardiology department where the passage is often congested. Patients have to face much difficulty to get in or out.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic congestion on Ranihat - SCB Medical road in Cuttack on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Congested streets near SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here are turning out to be a major barrier for smooth movement of ambulances, thanks to encroachers, street vendors and illegal parking.Even as the situation is getting worse day by day, both the administrations and traffic police personnel are taking no steps to resolve the issue.

The situation can be observed in front of the Cardiology department where the passage is often congested. Patients have to face much difficulty to get in or out. Illegal parking by auto-rickshaw drivers and encroachment by street vendors have reportedly left no space for vehicle movement.Besides, the entrances from Ranihat and Mangalabag sides are partially blocked by encroachers and illegal parking. 

“If such condition continues and no action is not taken to solve the problem at the earliest, the lives of emergency patients will be under risk,” opined some doctors at SCBMCH.Newly posted ACP (Traffic) Jatin Kumar Panda said more traffic personnel would be deployed to streamline traffic on medical roads. Besides, step will be taken to make these two roads free from encroachment and illegal parking, he added.

