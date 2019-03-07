Uncertainty looms large over Digha-Jaleswar rail project

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Digha-Jaleswar railway project continues to hang fire even after eight years of obtaining Central approval.The 41-km broad gauge line project including 34 km in Odisha and 7 km in West Bengal, was touted to boost tourism and strengthen communication between the two states. The delay in starting the project has fuelled strong resentment among the people of Balasore district.

According to sources, the project has been affected by inconsistent Budget allocation. Moreover, no earnest efforts have been made by South Eastern Railway (SER) to take it up on a priority basis.

Locals have demanded intervention of Centre to expedite the project as it will promote tourism, commerce, communication and accelerate development of Jaleswar, Bhograi and Baliapal, the coastal belts of Balasore district along with parts of East Midnapur in West Bengal.

Sources said Bhograi MLA and Higher Education Minister Ananta Das had first demanded a railway line between Jaleswar and Digha to connect the Digha sea beach, Chandaneswar Shiva temple, Bhusandeswar Shiva temple and Udaypur-Talasari sea beach. It will also speed up socio-economic development by facilitating trade contacts and smooth transportation of betel leaf, coconut and other produces of Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar.

With sustained efforts of Odisha and West Bengal, the Centre had initially made a budgetary provision of `2 crore in 2010-2011 for the project. A survey was also conducted during the year by an expert team. In the subsequent years of 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2015-16, amounts of `50 crore, `2 crore, `5 crore and `2 crore respectively were earmarked by the Railways for the project, sources said.

Even after eight years of the finalisation, the progress has been dismal for reasons best known to the Railway authorities. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on January 21 requesting him to expedite the proposed broad gauge line project. He had assured the State Government’s cooperation in the land acquisition process and other necessary support to the Railways.