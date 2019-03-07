Home States Odisha

Veterans find place in Cong’s probability list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday sent a tentative list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats and Assembly constituencies coming under the Parliamentary seats to the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC). The party has kept the names of candidates for five Parliamentary seats comprising the Assembly segments secret. The five Lok Sabha seats are Aska, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Koraput and Mayurbhanj.

“We have shortlisted names for all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats and sent the list to the AICC election committee for screening and finalisation,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told reporters after the Pradesh Election Committee meeting. Though Patnaik claimed that his party has given preference to youth, women and candidates with high-probability of winning while selecting the candidates, a purported list of nominated candidates doing rounds had names of many old horses of the party. Veterans such as former union minister and MPs figured in the unconfirmed list for Dhenkanal and Bhadrak (SC) Parliamentary constituencies.

Similarly, the party is rumoured to have recommended similar names for Kalahandi and Sambalpur Parliamentary seats. Interestingly, names of two youth leaders were mentioned for the prestigious Puri Lok Sabha seat. While the list doing rounds could not be confirmed, the OPCC said probable candidates were finalised in the presence of party’s Odisha in-charges, Jitendra Singh and TS Singh Deo, AICC Screening Committee members and its president.

“All the members of PEC unanimously decided to urge the party president Rahul Gandhi to take a final call on the list that has been sent. The names will be finalised after a discussion at the Screening Committee and the CEC,” said Singh Deo. Patnaik said the party has recommended names of multiple aspirants for some Assembly seats.

However, the final call will be taken by the central leadership, he added. “First criteria for granting ticket is winnability and secondly, obligation towards the party and its leadership. Priority will also be given to youth and women, who can justify themselves,” said Sarat Rout, senior Congress leader. The PEC also discussed possible seat sharing arrangements with CPI, CPI (M) and JMM.

