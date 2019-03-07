Work on park far from completion

Home States Odisha

Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had set a target to develop a park at Jagannath Colony by August last year, the work is far from completion.

Published: 07th March 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Even as Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) had set a target to develop a park at Jagannath Colony by August last year, the work is far from completion.The work on the park began in August 2017 and it was scheduled to be completed within one year. Till date, the water body adjoining the facility has been desilted and revived while work on the walking track has been stopped midway. Apart from revival of the water body, it was planned to develop a walking track and seating arrangements at the place. Besides, landscaping along with installation of sports equipment for children and outdoor fitness equipment is planned at the park.

Concrete benches will be constructed on the embankment and decorative lights installed to attract visitors. There is also a provision of toilet and water supply in the park. The park is spread around 1.5 acres of land. The entire area, including the water body, will be developed into a proper park at an estimated cost of about `90 lakh under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme.

Jagannath Colony is one of the new residential areas of the city. The locals had planted some trees on the land adjoining the water body besides constructing some concrete benches. They also installed playing equipment and outdoor fitness equipment to give it the shape of a park. Locals, including children, come to the so-called park both in the morning and the evening to spend their leisure.

Susanta Purohit, a resident of Jagannath Colony, said the contractor has stopped the work midway since long.  SMC Commissioner Gyanaranjan Bhanjdeo said since he is new to the post, he has no idea about the work.However, he said the matter will be looked into and appropriate steps taken.

