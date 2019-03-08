Home States Odisha

14 women achievers felicitated

Governor Ganeshi Lal and Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia with the awardees in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the eve of International Women’s Day, 14 women achievers were felicitated at the 7th edition of Aarya Awards here on Thursday.

Organised by Parichay Foundation in association with Odisha Tourism Department, the event was attended by Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, flutist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Bhubaneswar North MLA  Priyadarshi Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said “Odisha is a land full of talents. One can find every single aspect of human prosperity in the State.” He also stressed on social upliftment and women empowerment.
The women achievers included Dr Chidatmika Khatua and Purabi Patra (field of social work), Dr Sujata Kar (medical science), Paramita Satpathy (literature), Arjya Patnaik (entertainment), Jagruti Mohanty (media).

A panel discussion on Violence Free Society for Women was also organised. Income Tax Commissioner and author Paramita Satpathy, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, actor Usasi Misra and CEO of Adhikar Microfinance Mohammad Nooruddin Amin shared their insights to curb gender disparity.

“Parichay has always stood for women empowerment and Aarya Awards is our tribute to all women who are scripting their own success and inspiring stories from different fields,” said Parichay’s founder Rosalin Patasani Mishra.

