Anant Jena appointed BDA Chairman

Former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Anant Narayan Jena has been appointed chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Anant Narayan Jena has been appointed chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

The appointment comes amidst speculation that he was an aspirant for a BJD ticket for Bhubaneswar (Central) Assembly constituency as sitting MLA Bijay Mohanty is unlikely to get a renomination.
Sources said after his appointment to the new post with Cabinet rank, Jena is not going to be considered for a BJD ticket.

Sitting BJD MP from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency Prasanna Patsani is likely to be asked to contest from Bhunbaneswar (Central) Assembly constituency as the party is looking for a new face from the Parliamentary seat.

