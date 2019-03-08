Anganwadi centres run sans own building, helpers and kids

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A majority of the 96 anganwadi centres in Paradip Municipality don’t have own buildings and are without helpers and children.While unavailability of land has delayed construction of several anganwadi centres, some of these facilities are running in unsafe and dilapidated buildings at different slums, thereby putting lives of children at risk. Most of the centres are operating in village clubs, community houses, residences of anganwadi workers and under the open sky.

Sources said parents are reluctant to send their kids to these centres due to lack of basic facilities. Taking advantage of the situation, playschools have mushroomed in the town.In Ward 12, not a single child has enrolled in the two anganwadi centres operating in the area. The Ward is inhabited by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Government officials who prefer to send their kids to playschools. Similarly, more than 11 centres are functioning in Ward 5 and 6 without any children.

Locals alleged that the officials concerned have opened these centres only to please the higher-ups of Women and Child Development department and meet the target. These centres have failed to fulfil the objective of providing pre-school education to children, they said.

Interestingly, almost half of the anganwadi centres have no helpers to cook food and take care of the children. Instead of cooked food, substandard ‘chatua’ and other ready-to-eat food are being served to children.

Sources said though the 50-year-old land dispute between the State Government and PPT has been resolved, delay in transfer of land to the district administration is posing hindrances for construction of anganwadi buildings in the town.

Councillor Manoj Kumar Behera said it is unnecessary to open anganwadi centres in the colonies inhabited by PPT and Government officials. Since the kids of these areas are attending playschools, the centres are functioning without any children.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Kujang Tanuprava Behera said during verification, it was found that several anganwadi centres in PPL colonies are running with only 4-5 children. Nearly 35 centres in the port town have no helpers while only five have own buildings. The remaining centres are operating from residences of anganwadi workers and public buildings, she added.