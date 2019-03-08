Bank cover for unbanked villages

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE Government has asked commercial banks operating in the State to extend banking facilities to unbanked villages by deploying business correspondents (BCs) by the end of current financial year.

A review on the progress of financial inclusion in the State revealed that 2,088 out of 2,197 villages of the State have been provided banking outlets by deploying business correspondent by February end.

The banks have been asked to cover 109 unbanked villages by deploying business correspondents through banking outlet model and the process needs to be completed by March 31, official sources said. The business correspondents will be required to go to each village and perform their usual business for four hours five days a week, it added.

The State Bank of India has taken the lead by deploying BCs in 939 villages followed by Utkal Grameen Bank which has sent BCs to 599 villages and Indian Overseas Bank to 112 villages.

A banking outlet for a domestic scheduled commercial bank (DSCB), a small finance bank (SFB) and a payment bank (PB) is a fixed-point service delivery unit, manned by either bank staff or its business correspondent, where services like acceptance of deposits, encashment of cheques/cash withdrawal or lending of money are provided for a minimum of four hours per day for at least five days a week.

Addressing the quarterly meeting of State-level bankers committee here on Thursday, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera urged the state heads of commercial banks to open brick and mortar branches in unbanked gram panchayats of all the aspirationnal districts, including undivided Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi districts.

The Finance Minister said the State Government has provided `2 crore to Odisha Livelihood Mission for setting up of 50 solar powered VSAT for providing mobile connectivity and internet facility for extending banking services.

Highlighting the recently launched KALIA Scheme, Behera said the State Government aims to lend farmers with an all inclusive and flexible support system, ensuring accelerated agricultural prosperity.

Enhancement of the accessibility to suitable financial services will further ensure agricultural productivity and increase income among farmers, particularly small and marginal land holders. Timely disbursement of financial aid to actual beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer mode is the responsibility of the bank, he said.