Home States Odisha

Bharatpur Jungle Safari opens for tourists

Five open jungle safari vehicles have been procured from the funds released by MCL and NALCO under their corporate social responsibility.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Students of SAI International School going on Jungle Safari on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray on Thursday launched Bharatpur jungle safari for public which will give them an opportunity to explore the wildlife on the outskirts of the City.Situated in the south eastern part of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary, Bharatpur forest is spread over 20 sq km. The forest is rich in biodiversity and home Asiatic elephants, spotted deer, wild pigs, honey badgers, porcupines, jungle cats, mongooses, civets, hares, pythons and cobras.

Five open jungle safari vehicles have been procured from the funds released by MCL and NALCO under their corporate social responsibility.Each vehicle is equipped with eight seats and charges for a full vehicle has been fixed `2,000 per trip.Two trips have been arranged from 6 am to 10 am and one trip from 4 pm to 6 pm.The officials informed that online booking will commence within a week.

“Each visitor will have to pay `250 for a trip. In case, there are less than eight visitors for a trip and there is no other booking, they can book the vehicle by paying `2,000,” Chandaka Divisional Forest Officer Kedar Swain told The Express.

On the occasion, a nature camping programme was held for students of Sai International School.
Bharatpur nature tourism destination has been developed to create mass awareness among public through education and jungle safaris for conservation of the unique ecosystem of the State.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathy and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp