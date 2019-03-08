Bharatpur Jungle Safari opens for tourists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray on Thursday launched Bharatpur jungle safari for public which will give them an opportunity to explore the wildlife on the outskirts of the City.Situated in the south eastern part of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary, Bharatpur forest is spread over 20 sq km. The forest is rich in biodiversity and home Asiatic elephants, spotted deer, wild pigs, honey badgers, porcupines, jungle cats, mongooses, civets, hares, pythons and cobras.

Five open jungle safari vehicles have been procured from the funds released by MCL and NALCO under their corporate social responsibility.Each vehicle is equipped with eight seats and charges for a full vehicle has been fixed `2,000 per trip.Two trips have been arranged from 6 am to 10 am and one trip from 4 pm to 6 pm.The officials informed that online booking will commence within a week.

“Each visitor will have to pay `250 for a trip. In case, there are less than eight visitors for a trip and there is no other booking, they can book the vehicle by paying `2,000,” Chandaka Divisional Forest Officer Kedar Swain told The Express.

On the occasion, a nature camping programme was held for students of Sai International School.

Bharatpur nature tourism destination has been developed to create mass awareness among public through education and jungle safaris for conservation of the unique ecosystem of the State.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathy and others were present.