Bhubaneswar airport best in Asia Pacific

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here has bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award 2018 for best airport by size and region in Asia Pacific.

Airports Council International’s (ACI) ASQ programme selected BPIA among the airports handling two to five million passengers per year. Five other airports in Asia Pacific region were also selected for the award but Bhubaneswar obtained maximum points and secured first position.

The other airports are Chandigarh International Airport, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore, Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport, Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport in Indonesia, and Yichang Sanxia Airport in China.

“ASQ award consists of independent survey of passengers experience at airports. The survey includes passengers feedback on safety, security, facilitation, experience, ambience and cleanliness,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

There are about 46 departures daily from BPIA. “During 2017-18, BPIA handled 3.2 million passengers.

The numbers have significantly increased as the airport has handled about 4.2 million passengers from April 2018 to February this year,” the Director informed.