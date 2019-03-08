Home States Odisha

BJD likely to field new face in Deogarh

In its bid to regain the seat it lost in 2014, the BJD is likely to field a new face from the Deogarh Assembly segment in the forthcoming polls.

DEOGARH: In its bid to regain the seat it lost in 2014, the BJD is likely to field a new face from the Deogarh Assembly segment in the forthcoming polls.District BJD president Sudhir Kapardar, BYJD State general secretary Romancha Ranjan Biswal, president of Sambalpur District Cooperative Central Bank Limited Amarendra Ganga Deb, Chairperson of State Social Welfare Board Nibedita Naik and former chairperson of Deogarh Municipality Anita Patra are vying for the party ticket.

Amarendra and Romancha are known for their good public relation while Anita is popular for undertaking various development works during her stint as chairperson of Deogarh Municipality.Deogarh Assembly segment covers entire of Deogarh district including Deogarh Municipality, Tileibani block, Barkote block and Reamal block. The BJP had wrested the seat from the ruling party in 2014 elections with scion of the Deogarh royal family Nitesh Ganga Deb defeating BJD candidate Anita Pradhan by a huge margin of 38,757 votes.  

In BJP, apart from the two-time MLA Nitesh, former MLA Subash Chandra Panigarhi is in the ticket race. However, Nitesh has an advantage as under his leadership BJP bagged six out of seven ZP seats in the district in the 2017 panchayat polls.

Subash is alao an organisation man and has been working towards strengthening the party base in the district. In Congress, district Congress committee (DCC) president Umashankar Sahu and former DCC president Sem Hemram, who came third in the 2014 polls, are ticket aspirants.

