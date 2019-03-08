Home States Odisha

BJP seeks probe into pani panchayat irregularities

Apart from the State Government assistance, the pani panchayats collect user fees and water cess from farmers using water for irrigation purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition questioned the State Government’s claim of creating additional irrigation potential of over nine lakh hectares (ha) in the last five years, the BJP on Thursday hit out at the Government for not conducting elections to pani panchayats.

Claiming that elections to 21,366 out of 29,733 pani panchayats (water users associations) have not been conducted since 2008, senior BJP leader and former minister Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the Government is silent on the issue despite objection from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) about the manner the water users associations are functioning.

The tenure of an elected pani panchayat is six years. As per the Orissa Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 and Orissa Pani Panchayat Rules, 2003, elections to these users associations are mandatory before their terms expired.

Apart from the State Government assistance, the pani panchayats collect user fees and water cess from farmers using water for irrigation purpose. The associations have been given the responsibility of operation and maintenance (O&M) of the water distribution system. In the absence of an elected body, there is scope for corruption.

The BJP leader said the CAG in its report tabled in the Assembly in April last year had pointed out large-scale corruption in pani panchayats which have been misutilising the fund for non-irrigation purpose. The Government is still silent on the issue, he said and demanded a high-level probe into the financial irregularities pointed out by the CAG.

The pani panchayat is a part of the farmers’ organisation recognised by Orissa Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 and it is an association of all persons owing land within a hydraulically delineated portion of the command area ranging in size approximately from 300-600 ha in case of major/ medium/ minor irrigation project. In case of lift irrigation or minor flow irrigation project, the area is limited to the project command area where the area is less than 300 ha.

Under the participatory irrigation management (PIM), the responsibility of O&M of the reservoir, dam, sluices, spill way and distribution networks (primary and secondary) rests with the Water Resources department. Similarly, the responsibility of O&M of tertiary system rests with the pani panchayat.

