BJP workers on fast shifted to MKCG

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJP workers Rama Patra and Kiran Kumar Sahu, who have been sitting on fast unto death in front of PHD office at Utkal Ashram road here since March 3, were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The saffron party workers have been protesting inauguration of the Janibili water project by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Demanding completion of the project, the BJP workers started the fast on Wednesday. District administration and police officials reached the spot to persuade them to call off the agitation.

On Thursday, the medical officer, who was entrusted with the task of monitoring the agitators’ health, suggested immediate hospitalisation of Rama and Kiran. The two were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, said police.