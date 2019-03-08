DGP reviews poll security, two Maoists surrender

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two senior women Maoists surrendered before the DGP Dr RP Sharma during his visit to Koraput on Thursday.

The women Madi Sukanti and Kaushalya Khilla were wanted by the police and carried cash reward on their heads. Madi, a Gumma committee member of the Maoists, was involved in 21 cases of attack on police and bomb blasts in Malkangiri, its neighbouring districts and Andhra Pradesh. She was an active member of the banned outfit since 2003.

Kaushalya was wanted by police in connection with five Maoist related cases in Malkangiri and was carrying a reward of ` two lakh on her head.Dr Sharma interacted with them along with some other surrendered Maoists and appealed to them to persuade their friends to give up arms and join the mainstream.

The DGP held a meeting with senior police officers of south-western range on preparedness by police and para military forces for the General Elections ahead.Reviewing the law and order situation, particularly in the Naxal affected districts, Sharma said the unlawful elements always try to sabotage the democratic process during the election and directed the officials to deal with such situation carefully.

He also discussed the Naxal activities in bordering Malkangiri, Phulbani, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Rayagada districts and asked the officers of BSF and CRPF to continue the combing operation in coordination with local police.

Sharma stressed special patrolling, sharing intelligence with Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh and stopping ganja smuggling during election. He also directed the police officials to develop the infrastructure to tackle growing cyber crime.

Later, the DGP met the PRI members of Chitrakonda and Malkangiri and asked them to motivate the tribals to take up cultivation of commercial crop instead of ganja.