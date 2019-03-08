Home States Odisha

Fire personnel call off strike

Odisha Fire Service personnel on Thursday called off their stir after State Government met their various demands.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service personnel on Thursday called off their stir after State Government met their various demands. The Government has hiked extra duty incentive for fireman, fireman driver, leading fireman, driver havildar and havildar mechanic from `7,200 to `17,000. The incentive has been renamed from ‘one month’s extra pay’ to extra duty incentive, which is paid to the personnel for working on holidays.

The Home Department resolution stated that the incentive has been revised as per the basic pay including grade pay of the personnel, subject to a maximum ceiling of `17,000 per annum. Apart from this, special diet allowance has also been hiked from `700 per month to `900 while the bicycle allowance has been increased from `75 per month to `150 per month. The allowance has also been renamed as mobility allowance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp