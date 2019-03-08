Fire personnel call off strike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service personnel on Thursday called off their stir after State Government met their various demands. The Government has hiked extra duty incentive for fireman, fireman driver, leading fireman, driver havildar and havildar mechanic from `7,200 to `17,000. The incentive has been renamed from ‘one month’s extra pay’ to extra duty incentive, which is paid to the personnel for working on holidays.

The Home Department resolution stated that the incentive has been revised as per the basic pay including grade pay of the personnel, subject to a maximum ceiling of `17,000 per annum. Apart from this, special diet allowance has also been hiked from `700 per month to `900 while the bicycle allowance has been increased from `75 per month to `150 per month. The allowance has also been renamed as mobility allowance.