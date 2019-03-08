Four years on, Namatara police firing victims yet to get justice

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Justice delayed is justice denied. The adage has come true for the seven Dalit women and girls who suffered gun shot injuries in police firing on the occasion of International Women’s Day in 2015 at the riverside village of Namatara in Rajkanika here. Four years have passed since the incident, not a single police official involved in the firing has been brought to book.

On March 8 in 2015, a large number of villagers, including women, set police vehicles on fire and attacked the cops when the latter tried to prevent them from torching a licensed foreign liquor shop in Namatara. In a bid to quell the protest, police resorted to firing on the agitators.

Thirty four-year-old Sasmita Jena of Namatara, who suffered bullet injuries on her abdomen and leg, said, “Four years back, senior Government officials visited our village and had assured us to take necessary action against the policemen who opened fire at us. But not a single policeman has been penalised. We are are still awaiting justice.”

She said one of the bullets is still lodged in her abdomen. “The bullet cannot be removed because it will be fatal. Now, I am living with a foreign object in my body which is causing me immense pain everyday,” she added.

Similar is the tale of 17-year-old Rasmita Jena. “Two bullets hit my left leg and belly. I was reading in Class VII when the firing took place. Following the incident, I was forced to stop my education due to the bullet injuries. I wanted to become a school teacher. But the dream fell apart as I am still unable to work properly due to the injuries,” she said.

Fed up with the habit of their liquor-consuming husbands, women of Namatara and nearby villagers had ransacked the licensed foreign liquor shop. “Despite repeated missives to the district Collector, SP and Excise officials to stop sale of liquor in the village, no action was taken on our pleas. Finding no other option, the locals were forced to take to the streets. But without any provocation, police fired at us indiscriminately,” said 35-year-old Purnima Mallick, who sustained bullet injuries on her left leg and thigh.

The others who were injured in the police firing were Rita Jena, Bangalata Jena, Mayabati Jena and Debasmita Jena.

Social worker of Rajkanika Srikant Nayak said the State Government had directed the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Division to inquire into the incident. But the inquiry report is yet to be submitted to the Government. Over 200 villagers, including many women of Namatara, were implicated in false cases after the incident, he said.

Kendrapara Sub-Collector Sanjay Mishra said the RDC has already conducted inquiry but is yet to submit the report. “The district authorities recently granted compensation of `50,000 each to the seven victims who sustained bullet injuries. We also closed the liquor shop in the village,” Mishra added.

