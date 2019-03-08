Home States Odisha

Govt thrust on modern and quality education

The State Government on Thursday launched three programmes to provide modern and quality education to students which will have a faster and practical-based audio visual impact.

Published: 08th March 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday launched three programmes to provide modern and quality education to students which will have a faster and practical-based audio visual impact.Under one of the programmes, 101 degree colleges (51 government and 50 aided colleges) will have smart and virtual classrooms to bring digitisation in imparting education to students in most advanced manner. Each smart class will have desktop, interactive white board, short throw projector, portable visualiser, green board, wireless microphone and camera.

The teachers and students in a classroom can interact with students of other degree colleges with the help of smart classroom. The entire classroom teaching can be recorded and used for conducting classes for other students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in this regard between Higher Education Department and Telecommunications Consultants of India Limited (TCIL) here.

Besides, an MoU was signed between Higher Education Department and Dhyeya Educational Services Private Limited to provide a comprehensive and quality-based coaching to civil service aspirants of the State. Under the scheme civil services coaching will be provided to students from Odisha here. The scheme offers 100 per cent fee waiver to students with family income up to `2 lakh per annum. Other students will be offered 75 per cent fee waiver.

The government also launched standard uniform syllabi for undergraduate students to make them eligible for employment and research. A committee was constituted having the vice-chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council and experienced educationists of universities to prepare the syllabi which will be implemented after it is approved by the Academic Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp