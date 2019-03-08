Govt thrust on modern and quality education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday launched three programmes to provide modern and quality education to students which will have a faster and practical-based audio visual impact.Under one of the programmes, 101 degree colleges (51 government and 50 aided colleges) will have smart and virtual classrooms to bring digitisation in imparting education to students in most advanced manner. Each smart class will have desktop, interactive white board, short throw projector, portable visualiser, green board, wireless microphone and camera.

The teachers and students in a classroom can interact with students of other degree colleges with the help of smart classroom. The entire classroom teaching can be recorded and used for conducting classes for other students. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in this regard between Higher Education Department and Telecommunications Consultants of India Limited (TCIL) here.

Besides, an MoU was signed between Higher Education Department and Dhyeya Educational Services Private Limited to provide a comprehensive and quality-based coaching to civil service aspirants of the State. Under the scheme civil services coaching will be provided to students from Odisha here. The scheme offers 100 per cent fee waiver to students with family income up to `2 lakh per annum. Other students will be offered 75 per cent fee waiver.

The government also launched standard uniform syllabi for undergraduate students to make them eligible for employment and research. A committee was constituted having the vice-chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council and experienced educationists of universities to prepare the syllabi which will be implemented after it is approved by the Academic Council.