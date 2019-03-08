Illicit liquor flows freely in rural areas of Jeypore

Home States Odisha

Sloppy enforcement and lack of monitoring have given the liquor mafia a free hand in rural areas of Jeypore.

Published: 08th March 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Sloppy enforcement and lack of monitoring have given the liquor mafia a free hand in rural areas of Jeypore. With the liquor business thriving in every village, people are in the dread of violence during the upcoming elections.

As many as 100 illicit liquor units are being run in villages of Umuri, Kebedi, Ambaguda, Dhanpur, Laiagam, Badajeuna, Phampuni, Anta, Tankua, Patraput, Gadapadar, Hadia and Putura in Jeypore block.
Liquor business being considered “profitable,” the trade has even percolated into the tribal community with the members resorting to the illegal activity to earn easy money. Liquor is brewed on the river banks of Umuri, Putura, Kolab and Ambaguda to evade both police and excise personnel.

Illegal sale of foreign and country liquor has become common in betel shops, dhabas, hotels and State highways. Recently, Jeypore police arrested five persons and seized foreign liquor worth `1 lakh after raiding different hotels and betel shops.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the police and excise officials to crack down on liquor mafia.Jeypore SDPO Sagarika Nath said police will take action to curb illicit liquor trade and sought public cooperation in this regard.

