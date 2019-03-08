Jan Aushadhi Divas observed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and store owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras through video conference.

To mark the occasion, a function was organised by ‘We Care’, a voluntary organisation, at CDA Sector-6 where people from different walks of life, store owners and beneficiaries participated and interacted with the Prime Minister. Modi said more than 5000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the past four and half years where medicines are made available to people at affordable prices. The Centre is celebrating March 7 as ‘Jan Aushadhi Divas’ for creating awareness and providing impetus to the use of generic medicines. Under the scheme, around 800 essential medicines and 174 types of surgical equipment are available at 50-90 per cent lower price than the market rates at Kendras, he said.

Former minister Samir Dey and CDA Jana Aushadhi store owner Sumeet Sen were present.