Locals oppose cement plant

JAIPUR: Residents of Jakhapura mouza in Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex registered their strong opposition to a proposed private cement plant during a public hearing held at Danagadi Bhawan on Wednesday.

The public hearing was organised by Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) for Chettinad Cement Corporation (CCC) Pvt Limited. Sources said CCC is planning to set up a cement grinding plant with a capacity of 2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) in Jakhapura mouza. The proposed plant would be set up with an investment of `180 crore. The firm claims it will employ 180 persons in the plant.

The locals who attended the public hearing opposed the setting up of the plant as it would lead to pollution in the area. They warned that any attempt to establish the plant without resolving their problems will result in mass agitation. “The pollution caused by the proposed cement plant will have serious impact on the villagers,” said Rabindra Dhal, a resident of Jakhapura. He said the residents of Kudumisahi, Kacherigaon, Arasahi and Dashamania villages will have to bear the brunt of pollution caused by the cement plant.

It is alleged that police and CCC security personnel, who were deployed inside the public hearing venue, allegedly drove out the villagers who opposed the plant. “When we registered our opposition to the plant, police personnel deployed inside the public hearing venue misbehaved with us and chased us from the venue,” said Rohit, a local.

Another resident, Abhimanyu Dhal, said the locals have already been duped by various companies in Kalinga Nagar. “Prior to setting up plants in Kalinga Nagar, the companies promise employment, development and other welfare measures for locals and they do not fulfil them once their projects become operational.”