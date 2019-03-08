Home States Odisha

Niranjan hits out at BJD, BJP

The OPCC president said in the earlier two elections, it was alleged that BJD distributed huge amount of cash to win.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Thursday hit out at the BJD and BJP for trying to influence people in the upcoming General Elections by distributing Government money in the name of schemes.

The OPCC president said the State Government and the Centre, which had forgotten farmers, suddenly remembered them only when the elections are about a month away and announced schemes for the community. After 19 years in office, the BJD Government launched KALIA scheme despite fund crunch coming in the way of implementation of existing schemes, Patnaik said and added that money was diverted from the contingency fund for this purpose.

“The State Government has utilised `764 crore from the contingency fund for implementation of first phase KALIA scheme and for the second phase `510 crore more was withdrawn,” he said. From the Farmers Welfare Fund “`250 crore was spent and another `622 crore from 32 departments was spent on the scheme.”

The OPCC president said in the earlier two elections, it was alleged that BJD distributed huge amount of cash to win. But this time, the party is distributing money from Government funds officially to influence voters, he said.

Alleging that the BJP Government at the Centre is not lagging behind, Patnaik said it has started shedding crocodile tears for farmers and transferring money to them through bank accounts under PM-KISAN scheme. Stating that this will not help in anyway, Patnaik said the people of Odisha will see through their games and give a befitting reply in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

