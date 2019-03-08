Home States Odisha

Niyamgiri activist arrested

Police has arrested rights activist Lingaraj Bag alias Azad for allegedly obstructing development works in Niyamgiri and establishment of a CRPF camp at Trilochanpur.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police has arrested rights activist Lingaraj Bag alias Azad for allegedly obstructing development works in Niyamgiri and establishment of a CRPF camp at Trilochanpur.Azad, the convenor of Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti (NSS), was picked up from his village at Kandel under Kesinga police limits on Wednesday in connection with two criminal cases.

ASP Manoj Kumar Mahanta said Azad along with four others had caused disturbance in the construction work of the CRPF camp at Trilochanpur by abusing and threatening officials and the police on February 18. They had warned the CRPF officials against setting up a new camp for the security forces there. He has also been charged for staging a protest demonstration outside the Vedanta refinery plant at Lanjigarh on the foothills of Niyamgiri in April 2017. Azad was produced in SDJM court at Bhawanipatna and remanded in judicial custody. Police has sought his remand for three days to interrogate him in regard to disrupting construction work of CRPF camp.

