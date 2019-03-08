Police help 30 km away for population of nearly 1 lakh

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Believe it or not, nearly a lakh population under Shamakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district has to travel more than 30 km to reach the nearest police station to lodge a complaint or seek assistance.

While the State police proclaims instant response to the needs of citizens, any such help is a distant dream for the people of 14 panchayats under the block. So much so that while people are forced to lodge complaints against crime a day after the incident, police too fail to reach the persons in distress in time. The people of the region live in constant fear of criminal and anti-social activities as immediate police assistance is non-existent.

Shamakhunta block consists of 14 panchayats. While Kendua, Rangibhol, Besarpani, Kakarpani, Kendujhari, Saratchandrapur and Dadhanagar villages under Kendua panchayat fall under Baripada Sadar police limits, Kalapathara, Valuki, Khandia and Balidiha under Baladiha panchayat come under the jurisdiction of Kuliana police station. Residents have to cover more than 30 km to reach both the police stations to air their grievances. The villages are mostly situated at the foothills of Similipal National Park, sources said.

JMM district president Fagu Hansdah and Balidiha Sarpanch Guruprasad Dangua alleged that due to the distance, people are unable to get justice in time. Being stationed at a faraway place, the cops are ignorant of the unlawful activities which are on the rise in the area. “We have approached the head of police department several times in the past to set up of a police station near Shamakhunta on a priority basis. However, all our requests have fallen on deaf ears,” they alleged.

According to 2011 census, Baripada Sadar police station is in charge of the security of a population of 85,918 in Shamakhunta block. Baripada Sadar IIC SL Minz said the police station is manned by five Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), a Havildar and 11 constables. “Shortage of staff and patrolling vehicles is making it impossible for us to ensure effective policing in the block,” Minz said.

Mayurbhanj SP Awinash Kumar said if there is a demand from the public for setting up of a police station or outpost in the block, the department will take up the matter with the higher officials.