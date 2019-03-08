Home States Odisha

Sandeep, new head of State’s forest force

Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Sandeep Tripathi has taken over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) of Odisha.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Sandeep Tripathi has taken over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) of Odisha.Dr Tripathi, a 1984 batch IFS officer, was elevated as the PCCF (General) and HOFF after the superannuation of Dr D Swain. Tripathy, who has 35 years of experience, will also remain in charge of PCCF (Wildlife).

Awarded PhD in climate change in 2013, he received his training from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun in 1991-92.When Dr Tripathi worked with Forest Survey of India, Dehradun from 1996-2001, he developed a methodology to change from visual mapping of forest cover to digital mapping for the entire country.

During the senior official’s stint at Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as head, climate change, REDD+ mechanism for climate change mitigation in forestry sector by improving forest was developed, presented, negotiated, and accepted in United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Tripathi also implemented landscape-based forest management project in the country in collaboration with Forestry Commission, Edinburgh.

In Odisha, he has worked as divisional forest officer in Jeypore and Rourkela, Paralakhemundi and Phulbani divisions. Dr Tripathi has also worked as Regional Chief Conservator of Forests in Sambalpur circle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp